Can We Really Call It A Reunion If There Are Only TWO Of The Cool SIX Involved?

Don’t get me wrong….I’ll still take it. But what about Prue (Shannen Doherty), Paige (Rose McGowen) and Leo (Brian Krause)? And what about the hot Cole Turner (Julian McMahon)?

‘Charmed’ fans can rejoice a mini reunion is in the works.

Alyssa Milano and Holly Marie Combs will guest star together on ‘Grey’s Anatomy”. Nope, not in Halliwell Manor – which is what we ALLLLL want.

They will play the sisters of a construction worker who is brain dead after an accident. But will they be the Halliwell Sisters?!?!!?

The episode premieres on October 10 on ABC.

Will you be watching? I haven’t watched “Grey’s Anatomy” in 100 years, so I don’t know if I will tune in or not. I might due to my love of “Charmed”!