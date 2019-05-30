Camp KVJ 2019

Summer is here & so is Camp KVJ !

Tune in to The KVJ Show, weekdays at 7:20am for your chance to win family 4-packs of tickets to some of South Florida’s favorite family-friendly attractions!

June 3rd-June 7th, Camp KVJ will feature family 4-packs of tickets to Rapids Water Park & a family 4-pack of tickets to Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex℠!

Over 30 acres, featuring 42 of the biggest, most thrilling water slides and attractions! From the thrills of the Brain Drain, to relaxing on the Lazy River, Rapids Water Park has something fun for everyone!

Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex℠ is the only destination in the universe where you can touch a moon rock, stand nose-to-nose with the real space shuttle Atlantis, meet a NASA astronaut and glimpse the future of space exploration. It delivers the epic story of the U.S. space program — from the first day through present day. Go behind the gates of America’s spaceport to view active launch pads and the site from which we’ll depart for Mars. At the all-new Astronaut Training Experience, you can train like the next generation of space explorers. Hone your docking skills, practice for space walks in microgravity, navigate the surface of Mars in an immersive rover simulator, and test your abilities in a Mars Base 1 habitat. This is the attraction in Florida that offers a Shuttle Launch Experience, 3D IMAX® space films, a jaw-dropping Rocket Garden and much more. Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is the only place you can experience the excitement of thundering rocket launches up close and see the spacecraft that are blazing the trail for tomorrow’s discoveries. Explore more at KennedySpaceCenter.com.

June 10th-June 14th, Camp KVJ will feature family 4-packs of tickets to Rapids Water Park & a family 4-pack of tickets to the Allstar Game at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Saturday, June 15th!!

Over 30 acres, featuring 42 of the biggest, most thrilling water slides and attractions! From the thrills of the Brain Drain, to relaxing on the Lazy River, Rapids Water Park has something fun for everyone!

June 17th-June 21st, Camp KVJ will feature family 4-packs of tickets to Rapids Water Park & more!

Over 30 acres, featuring 42 of the biggest, most thrilling water slides and attractions! From the thrills of the Brain Drain, to relaxing on the Lazy River, Rapids Water Park has something fun for everyone!