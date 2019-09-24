Camilo Cabello scores three Latin Grammy Awards nominations, Alessia Cara has two

Dennis LeupoldEarlier this year, Camila Cabello competed for the Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Vocal Solo Performance at the Grammys. Now she's scored three additional nominations for the Latin Grammys.

Camila is up for Best Pop Song, Record of the Year and Song of the Year for "Mi Persona Favorita" -- which means "My Favorite Person." It's a duet she co-wrote and recorded with Latin superstar Alejandro Sanz, which has so far racked up 83 million streams on YouTube and Spotify, according to USA Today.

Meanwhile, Alessia Cara has scored two Latin Grammy nods for her duet with Latin superstar Juanes, "Querer Mejor." Alessia also co-wrote the song, which is up for Record and Song of the Year.

Alejandro Sanz is this year's leading nominee, with eight nods, including Album of the Year. Other artists who are nominated this year include Luis Fonsi, Marc Anthony, Daddy Yankee, Bad Bunny and J Balvin.

The 20th Annual Latin Grammy Awards will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on the Univision Network November 14 from 8–11 p.m. ET/PT.

