Camilla, Lil Nas X, BTS & more to perform in "Grammy Moments" segments

Phil McCarten/CBSAs usual, Sunday night's Grammy Awards will include "Grammy Moments," where artists who don't normally perform together take the stage for a special performance.

One of the highlights: Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus, BTS, Diplo and Mason Ramsey will come together as the "Old Town Road All-Stars" to perform the chart-topping song, along with "other surprise guests."

Additionally, Camila Cabello, John Legend, Cyndi Lauper and rapper Common will join a number of other artists, including Broadway star Ben Platt, ballerina Misty Copeland, blues/rock singer/guitarist Gary Clark Jr. and actress Debbie Allen, for a performance underlining the importance of music in schools.

The group will perform "I Sing the Body Electric," the rousing closing number from the 1980 movie Fame, about students at New York's High School of the Performing Arts. Debbie Allen starred in the original movie.

That performance will also be a tribute to Grammy executive producer Ken Ehrlich, who on Sunday night will complete his 40th and final Grammy telecast.

"To bring high-caliber artists like [these] together on one stage fulfills a dream of mine," said Ehrlich. "To be able to do this on the GRAMMY stage makes it unforgettable for me."

As previously reported, the Grammy telecast, hosted by Alicia Keys, will also feature performances by Lizzo, Billie Eilish, The Jonas Brothers, Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande, Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, DJ Khaled, Meek Mill, Roddy Rich, Aerosmith and more. It airs Sunday night at 8:00 ET on CBS.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.