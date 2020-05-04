Camilla Cabello Wants YOU To Be In Her Next Music Video!

The winner will get a round-trip domestic flight, a one-night hotel stay and the on-set experience with the singer.

Camila Cabello is inviting one lucky fan to spend a day on set with her and make an appearance in her next music video as part of the All-In Challenge.

“I’m offering a day on set of my next music video when social distancing is over,” she said in a clip shared on social media Saturday evening. “You will make a cameo in the music video, you will learn choreography with me, I’ll teach you all the moves — well, my choreographer will teach us the moves.”

Find out more here from The Hollywood Reporter!