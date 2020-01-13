Camila's 'Romance' goes gold as she celebrates two-year anniversary of debut solo album

Epic/SYCOCamila Cabello has two things to celebrate.

First, her current album, Romance, has been certified gold for sales of more than 500,000 units. Second, Sunday was the two-year anniversary of her debut solo album, Camila, and she took to her socials to post a lengthy reflection on the milestone, with a video clip montage and some words of gratitude to her fans.

"These clips go from the last memory I made from this album back to the very first," Camila writes. "It’s crazy looking at the girl in these videos, watching these performances and remembering how I felt in those moments...watching these videos has left me kind of speechless and nostalgic in the best way. I will never forget these memories for as long as I live."

After mentioning a few indelible memories, such as her Never Be the Same tour, her Lollapalooza performance and singing "Havana" at the Grammy Awards, Camila continues, "I will never forget how grateful I am that you’ve literally made my dreams come true."

"I’ve wanted to do this ever since I can remember, and you’ve taken me on the wildest ride of my life," she adds. "Thank you so much. I love you guys forever and hope to see you out there again soon."

Camila will kick off the North American leg of her Romance tour July 29 in Vancouver, BC.

today is the two year anniversary of my first album... these clips go from the last memory I made from this album back to the very first. #2YearsOfCAMILA pic.twitter.com/8oFtkf3GpR — camila (@Camila_Cabello) January 13, 2020









