Camila Cabello's 'Romance' debuts at number three, scores big streaming numbers

Epic/SYCOCamila Cabello's second solo album, Romance, has debuted at number three on the Billboard album chart, with strong streaming numbers.

According to Billboard, Romance scored 40.6 million streams, earning it the third-largest streaming debut of the year for an album by a female pop artist. Only Ariana Grande's thank u, next and Taylor Swift's Lover were bigger. The album itself sold 86,000 units.

Romance features the number-one hit "Señorita," and the subsequent tracks "Liar" and "Shameless." Her debut solo album, Camila, debuted at number one back in January of 2018.

The star will kick off a tour in support of the new album in May in Europe; she'll bring the trek to North America starting July 29 in Vancouver, Canada.

