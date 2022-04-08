Mike Coppola/FilmMagic

Camila Cabello‘s new album, Familia, has arrived!

The new project, which dropped at midnight, is Camila’s third studio effort and taps deeper into her Cuban-American roots and culture. It features 12 songs, including the previously released “Don’t Go Yet” and the Ed Sheeran-assisted bop “Bam Bam.” She also has genre-bending collaborations with WILLOW and Maria Becerra on “psychofreak” and “Hasta Los Dientes,” respectively.

The 25-year-old singer also brings more Latin flavor to her junior album, singing the song “Celia” entirely in Spanish.

Familia is Camila’s first album since her breakup with Shawn Mendes, whom she dated for two years. To help her heal from the heartbreak, the Grammy winner told Entertainment Tonight she turned to her music for comfort.

“For me, my process is really cathartic,” she said of recording Familia. “It’s me kind of singing anything that I think about and feel into a microphone. I do, like, seven takes of that. I do that for, like, 25 minutes, and then me and my collaborators talk about it. Then we are like, ‘Oh, you said this, that was really cool.’ We brainstorm, we fill it in and then that becomes a song.”

Camila said “there was no barrier of pressure, of anxiety” when making her new album. “It was very unfiltered,” she noted, adding, “[I]t was literally what I was feeling that day. And I think that comes through in the music.”

Familia is available to stream now.

