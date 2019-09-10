Camila Cabello's "Liar" and "Shameless" both debut on the Pop Songs radio airplay chart

Epic RecordsCamila Cabello gave fans a double dose of new music last week -- and now both songs have accomplished the rare feat of debuting on Billboard’s radio airplay chart in the same week.

According to Billboard, “Liar” enters the Pop Songs airplay chart at number 36, while “Shameless” comes in at number 37. That’s based on just three days of airplay, following the songs’ release on September 6.

Camila joins a select group of artists who have had two songs debut simultaneously on an airplay chart in a lead role. The small group includes Beyonce, whose “If I Were a Boy” and “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)” both debuted on the Rhythmic Songs chart dated November 1, 2008. Bruce Springsteen also did it on the Mainstream Rock Songs chart back in 1992.

Not only did Camila’s solo tracks debut on the Pop Songs airplay chart, her duet with Shawn Mendes, “Senorita,” is number one on the Pop Songs chart this week.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.