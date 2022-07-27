Camila Cabello’s hilarious new music video parodies ‘Love Island’

Morgan Lieberman/FilmMagic

Even Camila Cabello can’t resist the overdramatic and steamy competition series Love Island — so she parodied it in a new music video.

She jumped on a music collab with Stromae for the song “Mon amour,” which sees Camila trading Spanish for some sultry French lyrics.

The music video starts by introducing Camila as a competitor on their parody reality show — titled La Villa Mon Amour — before she manufactures some drama to rile up the female contestants. As the women break into tears, throw people’s suitcases into the pool and erupt into arguments, Camila looks bored and shrugs off everything going on in the house.

Eventually, contestants start vanishing in front of everyone’s eyes until one handsome man is left standing in the empty, beachside house.

Camila celebrated her new song on Instagram and wrote, “one of my dream collabs is checked off the list ! got to write a little verse for Mon amour.”

She said in another post she has been a fan of the Belgian singer “for years” and explained, “We met at met gala and I texted him about this being my fave song then went into the studio and wrote a quick lil verse about my intentions for a hot girl summer.”

“Oh and i speak a lil French from Duolingo (Im obsessed w languages) and wanted to sing in French for this which I do,” she added.

