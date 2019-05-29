Camila Cabello’s collab with Mark Ronson, “Find U Again,” debuts Thursday

We knew Camila Cabello was a featured artist on Mark Ronson’s upcoming new album, but now we’ll get to hear their song together.
The two will debut their collab, “Find U Again,” on Thursday, ahead of the release of Ronson’s Late Night Feelings on June 21.
Ronson posted a clip of Camila playing a snippet of the song in her car and lip-synching along. “This crush is kind of crushing me,” she sings on the synth-heavy track.
Camila is also cooking up something with Ronson’s pal, Diplo. The DJ-producer, who previously teamed up with Ronson under the name Silk City, posted a video to his Instagram Story of Camila recording a song.
