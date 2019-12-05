Camila Cabello's 'Cinderella' movie finds its prince

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LACamila Cabello has found her Prince Charming and no, we’re not talking about Shawn Mendes.

According to Deadline, the singer’s upcoming Cinderella movie musical has cast 25-year-old British actor Nicholas Galitzine as the prince.

The actor retweeted the Deadline story and seemingly confirmed the news, writing, “Well I guess the news is out…”

Galitzine joins Idina Menzel, who will be playing Cinderella’s evil stepmother, and Billy Porter, who’ll play the fairy godmother.

The retelling of the classic fairy tale is based on an original idea from James Corden, who's producing the film. It's being directed and written by Kay Cannon, who wrote the Pitch Perfect movies.

Cinderella is set to hit theaters February 5, 2021.

