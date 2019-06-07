Camila Cabello's "Cinderella" gets a release date

ABC/Image Group LAHere's some magical news: The release date for Sony Pictures' Cinderella, starring Camila Cabello in her feature film debut, has been announced.

The musical reimagining of the fairy tale classic will open on Feb. 5, 2021.

James Corden and Leo Pearlman will produce the film through their Fulwell73 production company. The new version of the classic reportedly stemmed from an original idea from Corden. Kay Cannon, who wrote the Pitch Perfect movies and directed the comedy Blockers, is on board to direct.

At the time of the film's original announcement in April, Cannon took to Twitter to express her excitement at taking on the project.

"Havana-ya-ya-ya-yay!!!! @Camila_Cabello @JKCorden #femalefilmaker #director #writer," she tweeted, referencing Camila's 2018 hit "Havana."

