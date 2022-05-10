Camila Cabello wants to host more mental health conversations for the Spanish community

John Lamparski/WireImage

Camila Cabello is making the most of Mental Health Awareness Month by opening up about her own struggles, and encouraging her fans to do the same. In a new interview with ﻿Rolling Stone, the “Bam Bam” singer said she wants to extend these conversations to Spanish speakers.

“I fully believe that trauma and mental health is physical health. It’s a public health crisis,” Camila declared, saying not having such conversations is doing more harm than good: “It leads to so much sickness in the world, so much violence in the world, so much mental illness in the world.”

Camila went on: “I want to talk about it more in Spanish and with that community… There’s such a stigma, and you’re perceived as weak or not strong.”

Noting that people can’t just “snap out of” mental health challenges, Camila expressed that messaging “kills people.” That’s why she hopes to flip the script and normalize conversations on mental health, which she agrees “is hard sometimes.”

Camila also aims to raise her voice to protecting reproductive rights now that the Supreme Court seems poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that declared abortion is a constitutional right.

“There’s this quote that [says] ‘forced pregnancy is literally a form of torture,’ no matter what the circumstances are. Whether it was sexual assault or whether you’re just not ready emotionally, financially, or physically,” the “Havana” singer declared. Noting that banning abortions will disproportionately affect lower-income individuals, Camila added, “I’m honestly just furious. Like a lot of women are.”

Earlier in the interview, Camila also teased that the music video is on the way for “Hasta Los Dientes,” from her new album, Familia, which she said is “kind of like space vibes; like a performance on a spaceship.”

