Camila Cabello unloads Hollywood Hills home for $4.3 million

Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images

Camila Cabello is $4.3 million richer after selling her gorgeous ﻿﻿Mediterranean-style villa in Hollywood Hills, California. According to Dirt, the price was escalated by over a quarter-million dollars after a bidding war broke out.

Camila purchased the massive home in April 2019 from Bollywood actor Uday Chopra for a cool $3.4 million. The Grammy nominee then listed the home in November and originally set the selling price at a relatively modest $3.95 million, sparking the bidding war.

In the end, Camila got to live practically every home seller’s dream after watching the bids surge past the initial listing number, with the winning bid a full $350,000 over her asking price — meaning Camila has bagged a profit of nearly $1 million.

Dirt reports that a person from Mainland China scored the keys to Camila’s old castle and will now enjoy the 6,300 square foot home. The villa offers four bedrooms with the master boasting its own fireplace and balcony, plus four bathrooms, a tree-shaded courtyard with an adjacent pool, a Jacuzzi, a gourmet kitchen and a recording studio, among other perks.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.