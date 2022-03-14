Camila Cabello teams with TikTok for immersive live performance

NDZ/Star Max/GC Images

Camila Cabello is teaming up with TikTok for a new immersive performance.

Familia: Welcome to the Family is set to broadcast live on the social media platform on April 7, and features Camila’s first-ever live performances of songs off her new album, Familia.

The TikTok stream will use XR, or Extended Reality, technology to create a “fantastical trip through the artist’s mind,” complete with set and costume changes and immersive visual effects.

To experience the concert, tune in to Camila’s TikTok page on April 7 at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET. The live show will be followed by three rebroadcasts – one on April 8 and two on April 9.

Familia, Camila’s third full-length solo album, drops April 8.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.