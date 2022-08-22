Camila Cabello teams up with Hans Zimmer to pen new track for ﻿’Frozen Planet II’

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Camila Cabello is teaming up with legendary movie composer Hans Zimmer for a new song.

The two have created the track “Take Me Back Home” for BBC’s upcoming David Attenborough-led documentary series Frozen Planet II, a sequel of the groundbreaking 2011 series about climate change. This marks the first time a song has been specifically created for a BBC One natural history series.

The song, “Take Me Back Home,” stresses the challenges of climate change and the fragility of the planet’s coldest ecosystems.

Camila said in a statement, “To be able to combine my passion for the planet we live on and my music is a dream come true – never mind also getting to work with the legend that is Hans Zimmer.”

“Frozen Planet II is stunning and Sir David’s narration is deeply powerful as we try to protect these incredible ecosystems from global warming,” she continued. “I’m grateful to be able to lend my voice to such an inspiring series.”

The singer also tweeted out, “my life is a dream” after BBC made the news public on Twitter.

Zimmer also praised Camila, saying in a separate statement, “It was hugely exciting composing and recording ‘Take Me Back Home’ with Camila and discovering that her musical talents are as powerful as her voice.”

BBC described the forthcoming series as “a spellbinding six-episode journey through Earth’s magical icy lands including the north and south poles.” It will also show how the ecosystems are struggling to adapt to climate change.

The song will debut globally on Friday, August 26, on BBC Radio 1 and also be released in an extended trailer of the upcoming series, which will post later that day.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.