Camila Cabello tapped to star in Victoria’s Secret first bilingual beauty campaign

Christian Vierig/GC Images

Camila Cabello is the new face of Victoria’s Secret’s first bilingual campaign in support of its popular Bombshell perfume.

“I am honored to be the newest addition to the @victoriassecret Bombshell family and to be part of the brand’s first ever bilingual campaign,” the “Bam Bam” singer announced on Instagram. “Bombshell is about embracing who and what you are, and celebrating that every day.”

Camila shared both commercials she shot for the company, one of which has her speaking in English and Spanish and the other in all Spanish. In both, she describes what the word “bombshell” means to her. According to the Grammy nominee, it’s about “owning your desires, your pleasures and and enjoying everything life has to offer — those things that make you feel great!” She also says there’s “a bombshell in all of us.”

The commercial also shows an adorable throwback photo of a young Camila who is staring confidently into the camera.

Later, Camila also shared the promotional photos she shot for the campaign and she looks — dare we say it — like a total bombshell. She also revealed why she personally loves this particular shoot, adding in a separate post, “It’s rare that my lil sun freckles get to have their moment.”

