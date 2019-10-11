Camila Cabello sings about unconditional love in new song, "Easy"; heads to 'SNL' tomorrow

SYCO/Epic Records

Camila Cabello continues to roll out tracks from her upcoming album, Romance.

The latest, "Easy," is out now. Camila sings about someone who loves her, despite her faults.

"You really, really know me/The future and the old me/All of the mazes and the madness in my mind," she sings. "You really, really love me/You know me and you love me/And it's the kind of thing I always hoped I'd find/Always thought I was hard to love/'til you made it seem so easy."

On Instagram, Camila says of the track, "I wrote this song about the kind of love that makes you love yourself more. I think before you open up to someone you always feel scared that once they see all the stuff you don’t like about yourself, all the things you’re insecure about, that they won’t like you anymore."

She adds: "When someone sees those things and loves you not only in spite of them, but because of them, it makes you feel truly seen for who you are, and loved for who you are, too."

"Easy" is the fourth track to come from Romance, following "Liar," "Shameless" and "Cry for Me." Romance is expected to arrive before the end of the year.



Camila is the musical guest on Saturday Night Live this weekend, with Stranger Things star David Harbour as the host.





