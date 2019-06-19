Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes serve up a tasty teaser for their new collab

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The People’s Choice Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The People's Choice AwardsBack in 2015, when Camila Cabello was still a member of Fifth Harmony and Shawn Mendes had just scored his first hit with "Stitches," they teamed up for a top 20 duet, "I Know What You Did Last Summer." Well, now they're both superstars...and they're getting back together for another collaboration.

Camila tweeted a brief clip of what looks like a new video, in which she plays a diner waitress and Shawn plays one of her customers. They exchange glances; he follows her out the back door of the restaurant, she looks up at him flirtatiously, and we hear one word whispered: "Senorita."

Shawn tweeted a scene of what looks like the same video: He and Camila appear to be kissing, and then he's seen looking off in the distance, distraught, while she's standing behind the counter at the diner looking wistful.

Earlier this week, Camila tweeted that her new music was coming "SOONER THAN YOU THINK," and it appears she wasn't lying.

A fan captured comments on Instagram in which Camila wrote, "IKWYDLS part 2????" and Shawn replied, "IKWYDLS part 2!!!!!"

Even the duo's fellow pop stars are excited. Julia Michaels, who worked with Shawn on his current album, commented, "Did everyone just die from watching this?!"

Ryan Tedder, who worked on both Shawn's album and Camila's album, wrote, "How dare u. How DARE YOU."

