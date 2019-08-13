Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Lizzo & Lil Nas X to perform at MTV VMAs

Dennis Leupold

Dennis LeupoldAs always, the MTV Video Music Awards has rounded up some of today's biggest stars to perform on the telecast.

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Lizzo, Lil Nas X and Latin stars Bad Bunny, J Balvin, and Rosalia will all take the stage at this year's event, which airs live from Newark, NY on August 26.

As previously reported, Taylor Swift will also perform, and Missy Elliott will receive the MTV Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

The leading nominees this year are Taylor and Ariana Grande, each of whom has 10 nods.

The 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, hosted by Sebastian Maniscalco, airs at 8 p.m. ET/PT Monday, August 26.





Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.