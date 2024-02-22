Camila Cabello says new music is about feeling “really confused, lonely and small and weird”

MEGA/GC Images

Camila Cabello has been teasing new music, and if fans are wondering if any of it might be inspired by her ex-boyfriend Shawn Mendes, she may have given us a bit of a hint in a new interview.

In an interview with Puss Puss magazine — yes, that’s what it’s called, we swear — Camila says that at least one of her songs is about “me sitting with this feeling of understanding that I feel really confused as a 26-year-old who really felt I was in love with this person.”

She doesn’t say who that person is, but she and Shawn, who first broke up in 2021, apparently rekindled their relationship in April 2023 before breaking it off again.

Camila tells the magazine, “Now I feel kind of lonely and small and weird, but at the same time, I’m an adult and I feel so strong in other areas of my life, but not this one. There’s just the wrestling of those feelings without it being kind of neat or in a box.”

“You can’t really say that it’s a sad song, you can’t really pin it down. It’s just kind of me wrestling with these feelings and me kind of being really present on a particular feeling and exploring it,” she adds. “I feel like a lot of songs on the album are that.”

Camila says along with love, a theme of her new album is “a kind of reinvention,” which goes along with her new blond hair.

“I feel like I needed to have a different physical appearance,” she explains. “Something different to kind of help me channel that energy that I accessed in my songwriting voice more.”

No word yet on when the new music will arrive.

