Camila Cabello says making “Señorita” with Shawn Mendes was an eight-month process

Dennis LeupoldSince Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes released their duet “Señorita” and its steamy music video, fans have been going nuts for the song – as well as for the two artists’ burgeoning real-life romance. While it may seem like the song was a no-brainer from the start, Camila tells Variety she needed some convincing at first.

“The reception to ‘Señorita’ has been so cool to see, especially because this song was like eight months in the making,” she says. “Shawn texted me the idea for the song and he was like, ‘Oh my God, this is amazing. Do you wanna do it?’ And I was like, ‘Yes!’ Then, like a week later, I started over-thinking it.”

Camila and Shawn ended up going back and forth on the idea multiple times before finally deciding to get into the studio together and record it. Two weeks later, Camila says, they made the music video and the rest was history.

“I’ve known Shawn for such a long time, and it’s so much fun getting to work and do things with somebody who means a lot to you,” she says, stopping short of confirming any relationship rumors.

Elsewhere in the interview, Camila talks about another person who means a lot to her: her idol and close friend Taylor Swift. She explains why she spoke out in defense of Taylor, after Taylor made it clear that she was furious that her record label -- and her master recordings -- had been sold to music manager Scooter Braun, a man she hates.

“I’m happy to be there for her as a person,” she says in part. “Like, ‘Even when it’s not popular, I’ve got you. I’m, like, your real friend.’ With the Scooter thing, I one-hundred-percent feel her frustration.”

