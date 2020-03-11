Camila Cabello says being in young and in love is "exhausting"

ABC/Image Group LACamila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are one of pop's cutest couples, but Camila says keeping up their long-distance relationship isn't easy. While they'd like to record more songs together, she says it's hard enough for them to even find time to see each other.

Speaking to London's Capital Radio recently, Camila was asked if she and Shawn plan to do more duets in the vein of their chart-topping hit "Senorita," because fans want more of them.

"I want more. We want more!" Camila exclaimed. "I mean, honestly, we're being in our twenties and just, like...being in love is [emotionally] exhausting!"

"It takes it out of you! We can't even go to the studio," she added. "We're trying to calm [things] down."

Camila is in the U.K. filming her big-screen movie debut, Cinderella, and while she wouldn't dish on any of the movie's details, she did say, "I'm just really excited for my fans to see it. I think it'll bring them a lot of joy."

Cinderella is scheduled to hit theaters in February of 2021.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.