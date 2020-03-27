Camila Cabello, Sam Smith & more join lineup for Sunday's 'Living Room Concert for America'

ABC/Image Group LA

More stars will be performing remotely this Sunday night during the commercial-free one-hour benefit show airing on Fox.

ABC/Image Group LACamila Cabello, Sam Smith, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl and R&B star H.E.R. have joined the lineup for Fox Presents the iHeart Living Room Concert for America. They join previously announced performers Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys, Mariah Carey, country star Tim McGraw, Billie Eilish and Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong.

Elton John will host the event, which will also feature appearances by Demi Lovato, Lizzo, football star Russell Wilson and his wife, actress and singer Ciara.

The show will pay tribute to the people on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, including health care professionals and first responders. It will also ask viewers to donate to two different charities: Feeding America and First Responders Children’s Foundation.

The team behind this event is the same who produced the multi-network telethons following 9/11, Hurricane Katrina and the Haiti Earthquake.

