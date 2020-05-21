Camila Cabello salutes Miami-Dade County's Class of 2020: "Wooh! Celebrate!"

ABC/Image Group LABy ANDREA DRESDALE, ABC News



While this year's Class of 2020 have been cheated out of a "regular" graduation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they've also had the pleasure of having some of the world's biggest celebrities congratulate them on a job well done, from Oprah Winfrey to Barack Obama.

Now, students of Florida's Miami-Dade County public schools are getting the celebrity treatment, with a video made especially for them by celebrities who either love Miami, are from Miami, live in Miami or are identified with the city. Camila Cabello is one of several singers who participated in the video, which you can see on the Instagram feed of Superintendent Alberto Carvalho.

Camila -- who according to the Miami Herald been quarantining in Coral Gables, FL, right near Miami -- chimes in, "Congratulations, Class of 2020! Wow. You made it! I wish you a life of many adventures, happiness, health and success -- in whatever way that word means to you -- and may the rest of your adventures begin...wooh! Celebrate!"

Her boyfriend and quarantine buddy Shawn Mendes didn't appear in the clip, perhaps because he's from Canada.

Other stars in the video include Gloria Estefan, Ludacris, Will Smith, NBA stars Alonzo Mourning, Udonis Haslem and Dwyane Wade, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jakeem Grant, Wyclef Jean, 2 Live Crew's Luther "Uncle Luke" Campbell, "Despacito" singer Luis Fonsi, jazz singer Nicole Henry, and Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg.

