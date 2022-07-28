Camila Cabello salutes Fifth Harmony a day after its 10th anniversary

Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images

Fifth Harmony turned 10 on Wednesday, but that didn’t stop Camila Cabello from saluting her old girl group a day later.

Taking to Instagram, she shared one of the first photos of her lined up with her four bandmates during their time on ﻿The X Factor﻿. “10 years since this f***in wild ride. crazy to think when this picture was taken we barely knew each other and the journey we were about to go on would change our lives forever,” the Grammy nominee wrote in a lengthy caption.

Camila focused on the positives of her past life as a group act and said, “I wanna remember the laughs and inside jokes and the pinch me I’m dreaming moments.”

But there is one thing the “Havana” singer wishes we could all move on from: “pls let’s all forget the times when I would do my own eyeliner [thanks].”

Camila closed out the sweet post by wishing her former bandmates — ﻿Ally Brooke﻿, ﻿Normani﻿, ﻿Lauren Jauregui ﻿and ﻿Dinah Jane﻿ ﻿﻿– all the “love and happiness.” She also shouted out the fans who have supported her since day one.

Camila departed Fifth Harmony back in 2016 to pursue a solo career. Two years later, the group went on an indefinite hiatus.

