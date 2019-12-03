Camila Cabello 'Romance' pop-up opening in LA this Friday

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAGet ready for a romantic fan experience.

In celebration of Camila Cabello’s upcoming new album, Romance, Verizon is launching a two-day pop-up in Los Angeles featuring music, merchandise and a guest appearance from Camila herself.

The fan experience kicks off on the album's release date, Friday, December 6, and runs through Saturday, December 7 in L.A.’s Fairfax District from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Versailles-themed multi-sensory space will be inspired by Camila's album art. Fans will be able to listen to the new album, discover the stories behind the songs and purchase exclusive new merchandise.

There will even be a chance to meet Camila and ask her questions. Fans worldwide can tweet their questions to Camila using #VerizonUp. A few will be selected for the singer to answer during a live streamed Q&A on December 6 at 3:30 p.m. PST.

The pop-up is free and open to the public.

