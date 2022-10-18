Camila Cabello reveals she didn’t last 24 hours on a dating app

Christian Vierig/GC Images

Those who have tried online dating know how challenging it can be to find that special someone — and Camila Cabello reveals she bailed 24 hours after signing up for a dating app.

Camila appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show, and the ladies bonded over the hurdles they face when trying to find love.

“I was on a dating app for, like, 24 hours, then I left,” Camila confessed. She added, “The first guy that DM’ed me was, like, an aspiring singer-songwriter from Nashville. I was just, like, ‘I feel weird because somebody could be using me.’ Does that make sense?”

Barrymore understood where Camila was coming from and offered, “You don’t know their intentions.”

Camila also revealed the most important things she needs in a relationship are laughter and being best friends. She added that’s what she admires about Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, who “make each other laugh all the time.”

She said sussing out whether a prospective date has either of those qualities on a dating platform is also challenging. That is why she leaves the matchmaking to the professionals — her buddies.

“When you are just trying to make friends, you are going to meet guys that are vetted by your friends, which is amazing,” she grinned.

Camila is reportedly seeing dating app mogul ﻿Austin Kevitch, who co-founded the Lox Club — a dating app for people with “ridiculously high standards.”

Camila ended her high-profile relationship with fellow singer Shawn Mendes last November. They said in a joint announcement, “We’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever.” The two had been dating since 2019.

