Camila Cabello reveals opening acts for Romance tour's North American leg

Camila Cabello will have three special guests as opening acts for the North American leg of her Romance, tour, which gets underway July 29 in Vancouver, Canada.

The boy band PRETTYMUCH will open for Camila from July 29 through August 21, while Trevor Daniel and Ant Saunders will open from September 4 through September 26.

Trevor broke through after his song "Falling" went viral on Tik Tok. He'll release his debut album Nicotine this spring. Ant also broke through on Tik Tok, with his song "Yellow Hearts." He'll release an EP this spring.

Announcing her tourmates, Camila tweeted, "Let's get all lovey and emo and stuff."

Kim Petras is opening for Camila on the European leg of the tour, which starts May 26 in Oslo, Norway.

The Romance tour is Camila's first headlining arena tour. Tickets are now available and VIP packages will include a special Q&A experience with Camila, where fans will be able to talk to her in an intimate setting. For more information about that, check out CamilaCabello.com.

