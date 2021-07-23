Camila Cabello releases “Don’t Go Yet,” announces third studio album ‘Familia’

Epic Records

After a nearly two-year break, Camila Cabello is back with a brand new earworm, “Don’t Go Yet,” and the promise of a new album.

Right before the Grammy nominee dropped “Don’t Go Yet” and its accompanying music video, she unveiled her third studio album, Familia, but did not disclose a release date.

“This album was inspired by two things: family & food,” Cabello tweeted Friday. “Your family by blood, but also your chosen family. Who you want to sit at the dinner table, get wine-drunk, & dance in the living room with.”

The singer explained that Familia will show a different side of her, following her previous two albums: her eponymous debut album and her 2019 effort Romance.

“To me, those are the moments that make me glad to be alive, those moments of collective joy & true vulnerability & connection with other people,” she expressed in a follow up message to fans. “I hope you enjoy it & I hope it inspires many wine drunk kitchen dance parties for you & your familia.”

“Don’t Go Yet” is a festive and catchy track that celebrates Cabello’s Cuban heritage. The song includes a rich array of drums, trumpets and passion, the latter being a testament to Camila’s impressive vocals as she pleads with her lover to entertain her for just a little longer.

“Oh, yeah, don’t go yet, don’t go yet (X3) / What you leavin’ for, when my night is yours? / Just a little more, don’t go yet,” she pleads as the drums beats in tandem with her voice.

The music video is reminiscent of a telenovela, complete with over-the-top outfits and drama — embodied by one hilarious scene in particular where Camila slides across the floor and wraps her arms around a guest who is about to leave the party.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.