Camila Cabello recalls being “completely in love” with Shawn Mendes during 2015 ‘Late Late Show’ appearance

Six years ago, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden and awkwardly dodged questions on whether they were dating in real life. On Monday night, Camila returned to Corden and admitted that back then she totally had feelings for Shawn, who’s now her boyfriend of two years.

“I was completely in love with him,” she says of the fateful late show appearance in 2015. “And he was the one I thought didn’t love me back.”

Camila says she was taken by surprise when Shawn seemed to indicate on the show that he was the one who liked her and she didn’t like him back. “I remember backstage after our interview, I was like, ‘Why did you say that? ‘Cause you know that I like you!’” Camila recounts. “…And look at us now.”

Camila also celebrated the Los Angeles premiere of her new film Cinderella on Monday. The film hits Amazon Prime September 3.

