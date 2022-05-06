Camila Cabello rallies for reproductive justice, says “it’s atrocious” Roe V. Wade could be overturned

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Variety

Camila Cabello joined the ever-growing list of celebrities — both male and female — calling upon the Supreme Court to uphold Roe V. Wade, the 1973 decision that made abortion a constitutional right.

The “Bam Bam” singer was honored at Variety‘s Power of Women event on Thursday, where she was recognized as one of the strongest female voices in media and entertainment. Camila used the moment to speak out about reproductive rights and why they need to be protected.

“It’s atrocious,” she said of the court possibly striking down Roe V. Wade. “Obviously, it’s going to affect poor women the most, because women that have resources — even like me — will be able to handle things if they’re needed.”

The Grammy nominee continued, “The idea of having one moment transform the course of a woman’s life is tragic. And it’s tragic [that] the people affected are not having a say.”

Camila hopes this re-energizes voters and encourages them to “get involved” in all elections. She warned local elections are just as important as the rest because it ensures, “We have state and local legislators that are representing our interest.”

“Obviously, donating can make a difference,” she said of other ways to support the protection of reproductive rights. “And also being loud and angry about it.”

She mentioned during her acceptance speech that the night’s ceremony came “at a moment when women’s rights in America face greater threats than at any time in the last 50 years.”

Camila also highlighted the importance of mental health advocacy and why she founded the Healing Justice Project last year, which aims to provide activists with mental health support. Variety honored the “Havana” singer for her activism and philanthropy in supporting mental health initiatives.

