Camila Cabello proudly shows off her natural curves: “Being at war with your body is so last season”

Camila Cabello shared a heartfelt message to fans about overcoming the pressure of beauty standards and being at peace with one’s body.

Taking to her TikTok recently, the “Havana” singer reflected on the thoughts she had while running in a crop top, which showed off her stomach that she admits is not flat.

“I was just running in the park minding my own business trying to be fit, trying to keep it healthy. And I am wearing a top that shows my belly,” said Cabello while panning down to show her relaxed stomach. “I wasn’t tucking it in, because I was running and existing like a normal person that doesn’t tuck it in all the time!”

“And I was like, ‘Damn.’ But then I reminded myself being at war with your body is so last season,” the singer noted before sharing her thoughts that all women’s bodies should be celebrated.

“I am grateful for this body that lets me do what I need to do,” the upcoming Cinderella star grinned. “We are real women with curves and cellulite and stretch marks and fat. And we got to own that, baby!”

Cabello hilariously closed out her video by belting out a few lines of Aretha Franklin‘s “Something He Can Feel” while gesturing to her curves.

The “Señorita” further punctuated her point by captioning the PSA, “I luv my body.”

Cabello has been more active on social media as of late, which culminates with reports that the singer is gearing up for her next era in music.

The three-time Grammy nominee confirmed over the weekend that she will be releasing a new single and music video on Friday, titled “Don’t Go Yet.”

The single will be Cabello’s first offering of 2021 and the followup of her 2019 album Romance.

