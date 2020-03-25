Camila Cabello postpones Romance tour: "I'm truly heartbroken"

Dennis LeupoldCamila Cabello's Romance tour is the latest casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday, the singer posted a lengthy message on her socials explaining that she's been forced to postpone the tour because "we can't start rehearsals without putting people at risk and with so much up in the air with no real and definitive end in sight, I feel this is the responsible thing to do."

"I was so excited to see you and hug you in person and sing these songs with you," she continued. "We've been working on something really magical and special and I keep picturing your faces and I just wanted to bring you guys the dreamiest experience possible."

Promising to "cuddle" fans' "faces off when it's safe," Camila noted, "One positive thing is the opportunity to create and keep making music that I'm also excited to share with you."

"I'm sending you lots of love...remember, be gentle and loving and kind to yourself, let's be compassionate and take care of ourselves and each other," she concludes. "When the danger passes, all this love that we are putting into this world will heal us."

The Romance tour was supposed to start May 26 in Oslo, Norway; the first North American tour date was to have been July 29 in Vancouver.

Another positive thing to come of the cancellation is that Camila will presumably get more time to smooch her boyfriend Shawn Mendes in public while grabbing coffee.

