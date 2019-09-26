Camila Cabello performs intimate hometown show in Miami

John Parra/Getty Images for Verizon

Camila Cabello performed an intimate hometown show in Miami Wednesday night for a lucky group of fans who are members of the Verizon Up rewards program.

At The Fillmore in Miami Beach, she performed hits from her debut solo album, including “Havana,” “Never Be The Same,” “Consequences,” and “Real Friends.” She also sang her current hit “Senorita,” but sadly, Shawn Mendes wasn’t there to sing his part.

“I wish Shawn was here tonight, but y'all are gonna have to help me sing it,” Billboard reports Camila said of her real-life boyfriend.

Before performing her song “Scar Tissue,” she talked to the 2,500-person crowd about the importance of mental health.

“I just wanted to remind you, in case you needed to hear it, to be kind and loving to yourself and talk to yourself like you would talk to your best friend,” she said, according to Billboard.

Camila also treated the audience to her two new songs, “Liar” and “Shameless,” from her upcoming sophomore album, Romance.

