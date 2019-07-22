Camila Cabello opens up about overcoming anxiety: "You decide who you're going to be"

ABC/Paula LoboCamila Cabello shared a two-part message on Instagram Sunday in which she opens up about her journey to overcome anxiety and encourages fans they can do the same.

"I remember growing up hearing stories of the singers I loved, all the stories sounded the same, kids who would grow up performing for their families and putting on talent shows for their parents when they were little who grew up to be dazzling to me," she begins.

But she admits to being the opposite. She never sang in front of her parents or friends and says she was “incredibly nervous and socially anxious” when she was little.

Camila goes on to sum up how she’s gotten to this point in her life. She says she’s always had “two Camila's” inside her: the one who’s “terrified of the unknown” and the one who “knows what she wants out of life” and goes after it.

“Little me hasn’t left,” she says. “I just don’t let her boss me around as much.”

"The truth is you decide who you’re going to be," she writes. "Every day. I’m not talking about talent or success. I just mean the type of person you’re going to be. If you haven’t been very brave, or very social, or wild, or an adventure seeker, if you describe yourself as the opposite of those things... it doesn’t mean you can’t be.”

She concludes, “Force yourself to do what you’re afraid of, always -- and go after what you want and who you want to be, because you’re worth that.”

