Camila Cabello on how Shawn Mendes supports her mental health: “We’re very transparent with each other”

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have both been open about their struggles with mental health and anxiety, and they say that kind of honesty is what keeps their relationship going strong.

In a new cover story with Glamour, Camila talks about how the two both go to therapy separately and how they are both supportive of each other’s mental health journey.

“For better, for worse, we’re very transparent with each other. I think that’s why we can trust each other so much, because it’s a very 3D human relationship,” she says, adding, “I think even just the language of being like, ‘Hey, I’m sorry that I’ve been distant with you or snappy with you. I’m just struggling and I’m feeling kind of anxious.’ That level of transparency really helps a lot.”

Shawn agrees, telling the mag via email, “Camila and I give each other an extreme amount of patience and understanding. I think the truth is that when you’re struggling with mental health, it turns you sometimes into the version of yourself that you don’t like to be — and kind of loving and accepting your person through that, and being there for them through that, is life-changing.”

Camila admits that when she gets anxious, she tends to eat a lot — or “zombie-eat,” as she calls it. When she found herself doing that at a recent VMAs party, Shawn helped her get through it.

“It’s important to be on top of not just what’s making you sad or anxious, but also what’s giving you joy,” she says. “I want to be happy and enjoy my life. That’s kind of it.”

