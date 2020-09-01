Camila Cabello offers honest thoughts about dealing with anxiety and choosing kindness

Mike Coppola/FilmMagic

With COVID-19 cases and racial tensions rising in the U.S., it’s understandable that people are experiencing a heightened sense of anxiety. One such person is Camila Cabello, who opened up about how she’s been staying grounded during these uncertain times.

In a candid video posted Monday, the “Havana” singer admitted that she has been feeling “scared” and “overwhelmed” recently, but shared what she learned recently to help minimize those feelings of helplessness.

“Anxiety is really focusing on things that are out of our control,” the former Fifth Harmony member explained. “We can’t control this pandemic. We can’t control the actions of other people. We can’t control what happens outside of us.”

But there is something people have direct control over, noted Cabello, which is what she uses to clear her mind.

“What we can control is how we respond,” the 23-year-old stressed. “When my mind hits me with ‘Oh, these are all the things you can’t control’ and I get hit with that fear, I just remember I can control how I show up in the world today.”

The Grammy nominee encouraged fans to choose spreading kindness, because it’s contagious. In her caption, Cabello rallied, “We can BE the change we want to see.”

“We want a world with more love, unity, compassion, kindness, empathy,” she attested. “We can choose to BE love, BE kindness, BE compassion, BE empathy in our homes, BE progress towards a better world.”

She also listed where her followers can direct that positive energy, saying change should start “in our neighborhoods, in our work environments, in our planet… with our families, with our friends, with people we love, with strangers, (even with people we really don’t like), with ourselves.”

“We can choose to be love today,” she concluded.

By Megan Stone

