Camila Cabello lists LA home for $4 million, shows off new tattoo

Camila Cabello will soon be looking for a new place to live: She’s selling her Los Angeles home for nearly $4 million, the Dirt website reports.

Camila bought the place in the Hollywood Hills in 2019 for just over $3 million. It’s the same home where she and boyfriend Shawn Mendes were in residence back in March when someone broke in, stole the keys to Shawn’s Mercedes G Wagon and made off with it. The vehicle was later recovered.

As a result of the theft, the 3,500-square-foot residence now features a state-of-the-art security system, as well as a pool, outdoor fireplace and kitchen, two-car garage, fireplaces, spa-like bathroom and recording studio.

As for where Camila will go next, she and Shawn were reportedly house-hunting in her native Miami last year.

In other Camila news, she showed off her new tattoo on Instagram: It’s a coil of braided sweet grass on the nape of her neck. The singer got the ink in honor of the non-fiction 2013 book Braiding Sweetgrass, by Robin Wall Kimmerer, which Camila says “changed my life.”

“After I read it, I knew I’d never look at the earth and all of it’s inhabitants the same,” Camila gushed on Instagram. “It taught me about reciprocity, about the gift and wisdom in Mother Nature, and that when we heal the Earth, we heal ourselves,” she wrote, adding a quote from the book: “All flourishing is mutual.”

