Camila Cabello, Jonas Brothers, Run-D.M.C. added to Grammys lineup

The Grammy lineup continues to expand.

Camila Cabello, Jonas Brothers, rising R&B star H.E.R., rapper Tyler, The Creator and Latin star Rosalía have all been added to the list of performers at this year's Grammy Awards.

Camila is nominated with her boyfriend Shawn Mendes for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Señorita." Jonas Brothers are up for Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Sucker," while H.E.R. has five nods, including Record and Album of the Year. Tyler, The Creator is up for Best Rap Album.

In addition, iconic rap group Run-DMC will join Aerosmith onstage to perform their hit collaboration "Walk this Way," and legendary R&B singer Charlie Wilson also will perform. Since Grammy favorite Bruno Mars co-wrote and co-produced Charlie's new song, "Forever Valentine," there's a better-than-average chance that Bruno may be part of that performance.

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Bonnie Raitt will also be on hand to salute folk singer/songwriter John Prine, a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award recipient this year.

Previously announced performers include Ariana Grande, Lizzo, Demi Lovato, Billie Eilish, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton.

The Grammy Awards, hosted by Alicia Keys, air live January 26 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

