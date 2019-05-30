Camila Cabello is an “emo romatic 4ever” on Mark Ronson collab, “Find U Again”

ABC/Image Group LA

The two debuted their song, “Find U Again,” Thursday. On the track, Camila sings about not being able to get over an ex and comparing every new guy to him.

“I’m so proud of this song,” Camila tweeted. “Had some of these lyrics from when I was 16 years old so it’s so special for me to hear this back. Emo romantic 4ever.”

Mark tells Zane Lowe's Beats 1 that Camila "cracked the code" of the song by writing the verses. "When you're trying to write lyrics to a pre-existing melody, it is very challenging...Camila just nailed it," he says.

“Find U Again” will be featured on Mark’s upcoming album Late Night Feelings, out June 21.

