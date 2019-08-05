Camila Cabello hits back at body shamers: “Cellulite is normal. Fat is normal.”

ABC/Paula Lobo

ABC/Paula LoboCamila Cabello is sick of living in an “airbrushed world.”

In a message posted to her Instagram Story over the weekend, the singer hit back against body shamers and encouraged her fans to embrace their imperfections.

“I haven’t gone on social media AT ALL with the conscious intention of avoiding things that hurt my feelings, but for a second I forgot while trying to find a pic to post about it being 'Havana'’s 2 year anniversary and my eyes accidentally ran over a head line of people ‘body shaming me,’” Camila explained.

She says at first she felt “super insecure just IMAGINING what these pictures must look like.”

“But then I was like…of course there are bad pictures, of course there are bad angles, my body’s not made of f****** rock, or all muscle for that matter.”

Camila went on to say she is saddened that young girls like her little sister are growing up in “an airbrushed world” where they constantly see “photoshopped, edited pictures” and think that’s reality.

“We have a completely unrealistic view of a woman’s body,” she continues. “Girls, cellulite is normal. Fat is normal. It’s beautiful and natural. I won’t buy into the bullsh** today!!!”

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.