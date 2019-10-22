Camila Cabello gets award in London, hangs with Wills & Kate

Camila Cabello had a pretty good time in London recently. She received a prestigious award, and she got to hang out with royalty.

Camila's hit "Never Be the Same" was named Song of the Year at the BMI London Awards. The award honors the most-performed track -- meaning it was played the most -- by a British or European songwriter. While Camila isn't British or European, one of the co-writers on the song is. Ed Sheeran won the award for the previous three years running.

Also at the ceremony, Niall Horan got two awards for his singles "Too Much to Ask" and "On the Loose," while Anne-Marie was honored for her Marshmello collabo, "FRIENDS." Klas Bergling, father of Avicii, accepted an award on behalf of his late son for four million plays of "Wake Me Up."

It's not clear if Camila actually attended the ceremony, but she was definitely in London because she got to visit Prince William and Kate Middleton, aka The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, at their home in Kensington Palace. They weren't just having tea, though: Camila helped the royal couple honor the finalists for the BBC Radio 1 Teen Hero Awards.

Radio 1’s Teen Awards honors top music, sports and entertainment awards, but it also recognizes the U.K.'s "unsung teenage heroes" for their courage and bravery, or for devoting themselves to helping others and making a difference in their communities.

'I was so honored to be invited to Kensington Palace to meet and celebrate this year’s Teen Hero finalists with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge,” Camila told the BBC in a statement. "Hearing the incredible things these Teen Heroes have done is so inspirational! Their passion and dedication to help others is amazing and they really blew me away!”

