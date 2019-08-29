Camila Cabello chose "romantic" VMAs dress because it's how she's feeling "in life right now"

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTVIn a new behind-the-scenes video for Vogue, Camila Cabello shows the mag how she got ready for the MTV VMAs and gets a special visit from Shawn Mendes.

During a fitting for the white Balmain dress she wore on the red carpet, Camila explains why she chose the look.

"This one really stuck out to me because it's just very romantic, which is where I kinda am in life right now," says Camila, who’s been snapped engaging in steamy PDA with Shawn all summer.

Her second look for the performance of “Senorita” was inspired by the scene in the song’s music video where the two are dancing in a bar. Camila’s final outfit, a loose-fitting olive green number, was for the after-party.

After the fittings, we then see Camila getting her hair and makeup done before the show, as she goes through her nerve-calming rituals. She talks about how at first she “literally lost sleep” over whether or not to record “Senorita” with Shawn, but they made it happen.

After Shawn pops into her dressing room to say hi and the two have a flirty exchange, Camila heads off to the red carpet. Later that night, after a sexy performance during which they almost kissed, they won Best Collaboration for “Senorita.”

