Camila Cabello challenges James Corden to 1999 vs. 2019 riff-off on 'The Late Late Show'

Terence Patrick/CBSCamila Cabello made a surprise appearance on Thursday's The Late Late Show to dispute host James Corden's claim that the music in 1999 was better than the music of today. That led to a 1999 vs. 2019 riff-off between the two.

Helped out by A cappella group, Filharmonic, Cabello and Corden took turns performing versions of hits from both years: James representing 1999 and Camila representing 2019.

Cabello kicked things off with "Old Town Road," by Lil Nas X, featuring Billy Ray Cyrus.

Corden answered with Ricky Martin's "Livin' La Vida Loca."

"Are you ready to stand down," Corden asked Cabello, to which she replied, "Does it look like I'm standing down?"

Well, then it's about to get crazy in here," Corden shot back, before launching into "Smooth," by Santana and Rob Thomas.

Camila answered with "If Can't Have You," by her boyfriend, Shawn Mendes.

"You win," said a defeated Corden. "I know what people say. They say James Corden's taste in music is stuck in the '90s and he'll never be relevant. The whole thing's a disaster."

"You don't have to be sad," said Cabello consoling the Late Late Show host. "You just have to realize there is a ton of great songs out there."

The two then called a truce, duetting on Cabello's "Señorita."

Previous riff-offs have included Mendes, John Legend, Liam Payne and John Legend.

Cabello's been promoting latest album Romance, which is out now.

