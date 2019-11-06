Camila Cabello, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa and Lizzo performing at AMAs

dick clark productions

Camila Cabello, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa and Lizzo will all be performing at the 2019 American Music Awards later this month.

It will mark Billie’s first ever awards show performance, as well as Lizzo’s first time gracing the AMAs stage. Both Camila and Dua return after delivering memorable performances last year.

The four singers join previously announced performers Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift, the latter of whom is also receiving the Artist of the Decade award.

The 2019 American Music Awards will air live on ABC November 24 at 8 p.m. ET.

