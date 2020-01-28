Camila Cabello, Billie Eilish and more enjoy post-Grammys sales bump

Monty Brinton/CBS

Monty Brinton/CBS Not everyone can win a Grammy, but at least Grammy performers can all enjoy a sales bump thanks to the show.

Billboard reports that according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data, sales of the songs performed on the show grew collectively by an average of 266% on January 26, Grammy night, as compared to the previous day.

Some of the biggest individual gains went to Camila Cabello -- whose emotional song about her dad, “First Man,” received a 740% bump to 3,000 downloads up from a negligible sum -- and the night’s big winner Billie Eilish, who saw sales of the song she performed, "when the party's over," spike 787% to 2,000 from a negligible sum.

Lil Nas X’s Grammy-winning “Old Town Road” jumped 217%, selling 4,000 downloads, up from 1,000 on January 25.

But the most massive gain was for DJ Khaled’s “Higher,” featuring the late Nipsey Hussle and John Legend. The song was performed during an all-star tribute performance to Hussle, who was murdered last year, and its sales increased 9,044%, from a negligible amount to 1,000.

Other songs that received significant sales bumps included Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts,” Alicia Keys’ “Underdog,” Lewis Capaldi’s “Someone You Loved,” and the Jonas Brothers’ “What a Man Gotta Do.”

