Camila Cabello asks fans to stop sending "hateful things" to "people I love"

Following the reports that Camila Cabello and her boyfriend Matthew Hussey have split, Camila took to Instagram to beg her fans to stop being nasty about it.

Camila posted a lengthy note on her Instagram Story that begins, "To my fans, if you really love me, please do not send people I love and care about hateful things."

"You doing that really hurts me, and it's so unnecessary and heavy and damaging to add more pain to pain," Camila continued. "There's a real person behind your tweets. You spamming them with hateful, insensitive things is really not funny, is causing all of us pain, and doesn't all reflect the values I talk about."

Billboard speculates that Camila was referring to the fact that people have been flooding the comments section of Hussey's Instagram page with the lyrics to "Señorita," Camila's steamy new duet with Shawn Mendes. In addition, people have been sending Hussey pictures of Shawn and Camila together.

The message is clear: Fans want Camila and Shawn to get together now that she and Hussey are allegedly over; it hasn't been officially confirmed.

"Please be kind and compassionate and sensitive and respectful. I know you love me, but anyone that's doing that is really not even respecting the sacred things in my life," Camila's message continued. "The people I love and care about is one of them."

She also asked fans to "delete any mean comments you've sent, and please be kind by leaving it alone."

