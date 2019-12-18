Camila Cabello apologizes for using language she's "deeply ashamed of" when she was "ignorant" and "uneducated"

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LACamila Cabello has taken to Instagram to offer apologies for past comments she's made that some have seen as offensive and insensitive.

"When I was younger, I used language that I'm deeply ashamed of and will regret forever," her Twitter message begins. "I was uneducated and ignorant and once I became aware of the history and the weight and the true meaning behind this horrible and hurtful language, I was deeply embarrassed I ever used it. I apologized then and I apologize again now."

Based on the responses to her post, it appears as though her apology was prompted by the fact that someone dug up Camila's old Tumblr posts from when she was younger, and those posts included racial slurs.

"I can't go back in time and change things I said in the past," she continued. "But once you know better, you do better and that's all I can do."

Camila goes on to say that now that she's 22 and an adult, she's "aware of the history and the pain it carries in a way I wasn't before," adding, "Those mistakes don't represent the person I am or a person I've ever been. I only stand for and have stood for love and inclusivity and my heart has never, even then, had an ounce of hate or divisiveness."

She goes on to describe herself as "embarrassingly ignorant and unaware," and pledges to continue to use her platform to "speak out about injustice and inequality and I'll continue doing that."

Several years ago, Camila fans who were angry about something Camila's former Fifth Harmony band mate Normani said about her attacked Normani online using racial language and images. Several fans posted recent photos of Camila and Normani together, and wrote, "if normani forgave her than so should we."

I’m sorry from the bottom of my heart. pic.twitter.com/iZrnUawUAb — camila (@Camila_Cabello) December 18, 2019

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.